1/
David Paul Myers
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Paul Myers

Born: October 24, 1945

Died: August 20, 2020

David was born in DeKalb, IL, on October 24, 1945 the son of Wallace and Grace Myers. He took his last breath on August 20, 2020 surrounded by his family, after an illness caused by a stroke. He left behind his wife Connie (Lann) Myers and three sons Dean, Steven and Michael, and one grandson and a fourth generation Marine, Jacob Gile and two granddaughters Stephaney and Halle Myers, all of DeKalb. Also left behind, one brother Roger (Donna Biehl) Myers and three sisters, Sandy (Tommy) Finnan, Ardith (David) Hanson and Gayle (Doug) Meier and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Beverly Thryselius and Connie Hudson.

Dave attended St. Mary's School and DeKalb High School. After High School he joined the Marine Corp and served in Viet Nam. He worked at General Electric and A. O. Smith Harvestore, after retirement he worked at St. Mary's Church as a maintenance man until his death. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, his passion for stock car racing, his love of Drum and Bugle Corp competition and love for his Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb followed by Mass at 10:30am with Father Dean Russell officiating. Burial will be at St Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb following the mass with military honors provided by DeKalb American Legion. Due to CDC guidelines face masks will be required at the church. Memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Burial
St Mary Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 24, 2020
Connie, Dean, Steven and Michael,
May God bless you all at this time of pain and sorrow. Love and prayers to you all.
Barbara (Bobbie) Shockley
Sister
August 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I'll miss him. He was always happy to see me. I loved that.
Lesly Schoo
Family
August 24, 2020
Grandpa,
Thank you for being a wonderful grandfather to our girls. They love you so. May you rest peacefully. Always Tammy.
Tamara Paradies
Family
August 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Joyce and Jean Rohlik
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved