Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, Quiram Kirkland Chapel
309 South 5th Street
Kirkland, IL 60146
(815) 895-6589
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, Quiram Kirkland Chapel
309 South 5th Street
Kirkland, IL 60146
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
316 North Sycamore Street
Genoa, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
316 North Sycamore Street
Genoa, IL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
South Grove Cemetery,
Kirkland., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Yakey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wayne Yakey


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wayne Yakey Obituary
David Wayne Yakey

Born: August 26, 1947; in Decatur, IL

Died: October 7, 2019; in Kirkland, IL

David Wayne Yakey, 72, of Kirkland, Illinois, died Monday, October 7, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.

David was born August 26, 1947, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of David Yakey Jr. and Marjorie (Clemons) Yakey. He was a graduate of Belvidere High School in 1965. He married Linda Morris on July 31, 1966; she predeceased him Sept. 10, 1986. On November 21, 1987, David married Barbara (Murphy) Norris.

David loved life on the farm. In his youth, he was a member of 4H and he showed cattle at the county fairs. The Yakey family operated a Guernsey Dairy Farm in Caledonia, Illinois from 1959-1972. The family then transitioned from dairy to grain farming and moved to their current farm in Kirkland, Illinois. This is where David began his hobby of collecting antique tractors and snowmobiles.

David was a competitor at heart. He spent many years bowling and competed in multiple events across the nation. David pulled tractors for over 50 years and was a member of several tractor pulling organizations, the most recent being the Illini State Pullers. He served as a superintendent of tractor pulls for the Boone County Fair.

One of David's favorite things was to go "Up North" to their cabin in St. Germain, Wisconsin. He loved spending time with family and friends while boating on the lake, riding Yamaha snowmobiles and going out to his favorite restaurants. David was a very generous man who shared what he had with others. His family always felt his love through his actions. He supported his wife, kids, and grandkids in everything that they did.

David is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Steve (Melissa) Norris, Jason (JoAnn) Yakey, Heather (Joe) Miller, Jaime (Jason) Hughes and Jennifer Yakey; grandchildren, Rylan, Isabella, Kainon, Adeline, Jalyn, Jenna, Josie, Max, Monika, Taylor, Autumn and Davin; siblings, Janet Hite, Carolyn (Gilbert) Perez and Sharon (Nick) Dunbar; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitations will be from 3-8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 South Fifth St., Kirkland, as well as 10-11:00 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church, 316 North Sycamore Street, Genoa. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at South Grove Cemetery, Kirkland. There will be a luncheon to follow at First Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-522-3563. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, Quiram Kirkland Chapel
Download Now