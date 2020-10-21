1/1
David William Kylen
1943 - 2020
David William Kylen

Born: December 29, 1943

Died: October 19, 2020.

David William Kylen born December 29, 1943 has passed away at the young age of 76 of cancer on October 19, 2020. He was a 1962 graduate of DeKalb High School, earned a B.A. from Bradley University and his M.A. degree in history from NIU. Dave loved baseball, played in high school, at Bradley and was a pitcher for the Sycamore Son's for many years. He retired from teaching American Government at DeKalb High School and went on to teach in various capacities throughout his life. He had been retired in Fuengirola, Malaga Spain for 20 years. While in Spain, he served as the President of the American Club and had the nick name "Cochise". He so enjoyed reading, bowling, music, dancing, and traveling. Dave had an innate ability to meet wonderful lifelong friends with his gentle smile, his laughter and encouragement wherever he lived or traveled.

Dave was cremated and a private "toast" and service held (next to his father) at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, IL.

Dave is survived by his sister Jeanne (Jack) Snow of Traverse City, MI and his sister Betsy (John) Ward of Sycamore, IL and several nieces, nephews, a grandniece, grandnephews and a great grandnephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Raymond Kylen and his mother Geraldine Marshall Kylen of DeKalb.

The family would like to thank all of the people that assist others in their life journey.

Donations in his memory can be made to the NIU Foundation at https://foundation.myniu.com/give.php

Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2020.
