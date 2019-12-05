|
Deane Roy Colburn
Born: January 15, 1934; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 30 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Deane Roy Colburn born Jan 15th 1934 in Chicago, IL to Fred & Ruth (Wales) Colburn, passed away November 30 2019.
Deane spent his early years in Glenwood Boys Home & in foster care. He met his future wife, Wilma Morriss when he was only 11. Together they raised four children. Deane loved gardening, photography, & spending time in the woods surrounding their home in Necedah, WI. He was an avid baker & enjoyed handy man projects, most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. His quick wit, and crazy humor was legendary. He will be dearly missed.
Deane is survived by his brother Jack (June) Colburn, and by his children Teri (David) Diaz, Kim (Mark) Skaja, Tami (Terry) Simmons, and by 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Wilma; son Dennis Nord; 2 grandsons, Brandon Costa, & Robert Diaz, his parents and 4 siblings.
Services will be held at UUFD 158 N 4th St., DeKalb, IL 60115. Friday 12/6 at 10:30 AM.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019