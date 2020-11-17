1/1
DeAnne L. King
DeAnne L. King

Born: September 21, 1953

Died: November 13, 202

DeAnne L. King, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born September 21, 1953, in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Florence (Reinders) Reed. DeAnne married Wayne C. King on April 17, 1971, in Esmond, Illinois. DeAnne was employed at Northern Illinois University in building maintenance for over 20 years. She was a former member of Esmond United Methodist Church and a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God. DeAnne enjoyed gardening, going to apple orchards with her grandkids and going to casinos. She is survived by her husband, Wayne; two daughters, Lisa (Dan) Kapity and Teresa (William) Slade; four grandchildren, Felicia, Andrew, Matthew "MJ" and Aaron; sisters, Linda (Don) Johnson and Glenda (Jim) Wales; brother, John (Ida) Reed; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Private Family Visitation will take place at Anderson Funeral Home, with Pastor Brandon Arneson of Glad Tidings Assembly of God officiating. A Private Family Graveside will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Creston. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Glad Tiding Assembly of God or to DeAnne L. King, addressed to the King Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2020.
