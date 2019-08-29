|
Debbie Williams
Born: August 27, 1967; in Elgin, IL
Died: August 27, 2019; in Rochelle, IL
Debbie Williams, 52, of Rochelle, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her home.
She was born August 27, 1967, in Elgin, Illinois, the daughter of Pablo and Guadalupe(Trejo) Hernandez.
She is survived by her two sons, Teddy (Rita) Lopez and Brian Hernandez; five grandchildren, Iziah, Abiagil, Emmalie, Sophia, Brenden; her father, Pablo Hernandez; siblings, Pablo Hernandez, Jr., Lupe (Diane) Truhlar, Romero (Steven White) Hernandez, Rebecca (Sterling) Isby, David (Jennifer) Hernandez; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Hernandez in 2016; and her nephew, Samuel Coberly.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Ray Krueger of Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 30 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Debbie Williams Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hernandez Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019