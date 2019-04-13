Home

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Deborah Schiola
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sycamore Veterans Club
121 S. California St.,
Sycamore, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Deborah Schiola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah J. Schiola


1951 - 2019
Deborah J. Schiola Obituary
Deborah J. Schiola

Born: May 4, 1951; in DeKalb, IL

Died: April 9, 2019; in Sycamore, IL

Deborah J. Schiola, 67, of Sycamore, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born May 4, 1951 in DeKalb to Robert Gene and Wanda E. Graham. She married John Schiola on December 1, 1989.

Deb worked at Northern Illinois University in the records and registration department for many years. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, John; her daughter, Tracy (Aaron) Williams; two step children, Clinton Schiola and Angela (Josh) Schiola-Niemeyer; four grandchildren, Kris, Kody, Brick and Piper; two great grandchildren, Kyler and Karson; one sister, Sandy Woods; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Lance Rubeck.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 16th from 5:00 to 7:30 PM at the Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St., Sycamore, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-895-2833.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019
