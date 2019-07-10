Home

Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
323 N. Taylor St.
Marengo, IL
View Map
Deborah Jo Losey

Deborah Jo Losey Obituary
Deborah Jo Losey

Born: January 18, 1966

Died: July 2, 2019

Deborah Jo (Anger) Losey, 53, of Marengo passed away July 2, 2019.

She was born January 18, 1966 in Galena to Nelson and Judy (Brown) Anger. On June 1, 1991 she married Thomas Losey.

Debbie worked as a CT tech for 26 years at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. Debbie's family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by the Radiology Department, the doctors and all the staff.

Debbie loved time spent with family and her Chows. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; her parents, Nelson and Judy Anger; her siblings, James (Leeann) Anger, Daniel (Lisa) Anger, Cynthia (Mark) Sperbeck; her father and mother-in-law, Tom and Fay Losey; and her nieces and nephews, Joseph, Sean, Jessica, Lara Anger, Grayson and Benjamin Sperbeck, and Josh King.

She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Tina Losey.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday, July 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N. Taylor St., Marengo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Debbie's Dream Foundation at www.debbiesdream.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home. Online condolence may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 10, 2019
