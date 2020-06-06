Debra L Grubbs
Debra L (Frazier) Grubbs 65, of Chuckey, TN formally of DeKalb IL passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening June 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Debbie had a love for reading. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother that was very devoted to her family.
Survivors include her mother: Betty L. Dill, 4 sisters: Sally Aki, Tracey (Starr) Fuataga, Sandy (Andy) Sykes, Sharon Martin and 1 sister-in-law: Cheryl Dill 3 daughters: Stephanie Miller (Julie Westberg), Bobbie McNeely, and Jerri (Tavo) Juarez 2 sons: Shawn (Terry) Frazier and Michael(Tammy) Frazier. 15 grandchildren: Samantha and Patrick Miller, Shane (Becky) and Jeremy (Sylvia) Williams, Kayla (Josh) Sylvester, Tim(Melissa) Robinson, Zack and Jacob Doty, Robert (Tiffany), Curtis, Logan and Allena Frazier, Raven, Anthony, and Jazzy Frazier. 26 great-grandchildren, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday June 10, 2020 from3-5 PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. The celebration of life service will be held following visitation at 5pm Pastor David Dugger will be the one officiating the service.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID 19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 6, 2020.