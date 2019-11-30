Home

Delaney Eileen Fisch

Delaney Eileen Fisch Obituary
Delaney Eileen Fisch

Born: March 29, 2002; in Aurora, IL

Died: November 22, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Delaney Eileen Fisch, 17, of Kingston, Illinois, died suddenly Friday, November 22, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb.

Born March 29, 2002, in Aurora, the daughter of Cristy Fisch and Jason Knotts, Delaney attended Genoa Kingston High School. She was a gifted artist and loved to paint. She recently attended a summer workshop at the Art Academy of Chicago and played summer league tennis.

She loved her coworkers and had a great time at her job.

She is survived by her mother, Cristy of Rockford; father, Jason of Aurora; her sister, and best friend, DeAnna Fisch; grandparents, Joe and Cindy Fisch, and Linda Knotts; cousins, Aaron Knotts, Hailey Knotts and Alexis Hendry; uncle, Heath Knotts; and aunts, Amanda Albano and Cassie (Troy) Hendry.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Boyd Knotts.

The visitation will be held at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

For information, call 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019
