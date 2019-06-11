Delbert Gordon



Born: September 18, 1921



Died: February 10, 2019



After 97 years of a life filled with love and family, Delbert "Keith" Gordon went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Keith was born September 18, 1921, to the late Samuel and Anna Gordon in Waterman, IL.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (Olson) and their daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Dennis Simmons.



He is survived by his second wife of 28 years, Doris (Hageman) Gordon; his children Sherry Wessels and Kevin (Karin) Gordon; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.



Per Keith's wishes, cremation has taken place.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Covenant Village of Great Lakes (2510 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504) with Chaplain Brian Kyle and Pastor Craig Swanson officiating.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Covenant Village of Great Lakes (2510 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504) with Chaplain Brian Kyle and Pastor Craig Swanson officiating.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet with his family at Covenant Village one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Contributions in memory of Keith may be made to either Covenant Village of the Great Lakes or to Cru, (Campus Crusade for Christ). (PO Box 628222, Orlando FL, 32862-8222).