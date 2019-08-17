|
|
Delbert Gordon
Born: September 18, 1921
Died: February 10, 2019
After 97 years of a life filled with love and family, Delbert 'Keith" Gordon went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Keith was born September 18, 1921 to the late Samuel and Anna Gordon in Waterman, IL.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife Shirley (Olson) and their daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Dennis Simmons.
He is survived by his second wife of 28 years, Doris (Hageman) Gordon; his children Sherry Wessels and Kevin (Karin) Gordon; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
Per Keith's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, June 15,2019 in Grand Rapids, MI. Relatives and friends are invited to join his family at North Clinton Cemetery, Dekalb County, IL for a Graveside Service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Contributions in memory of Keith may be made to either Covenant Village of the Great Lakes or to Cru, (Campus Crusade for Christ).(PO Box 628222, Orlando FL, 32862-8222). You may read Keith's life story, leave your memories of him or make a memorial contribution at www.lifestorynet.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019