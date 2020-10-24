1/1
Delbert Isham
Delbert Isham

Delbert Isham, was called to his home in Heaven suddenly Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Delbert was a loving husband, father, grandpa, son, brother and friend. He was a proud hard working man who cherished his family and friends and would go out of his way to do anything he could to do help others or bring a smile or laugh to anyone he met.

Delbert was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1986. He was currently employed at Crosby National in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Isham; daughters, Misty Simpson and Samantha Isham; son, William Isham; grandchildren, Brayden Martin, Zayden Martin, Axyl Reingardt; his mother, Anna Isham; sisters, Roxie Mills, Barbara Moore and Marylyn Dirickson; brothers, Randy Isham, Raymond Isham, Jerry Isham, Melvin Isham and Donald Isham; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving sister, Carol Isham and father, James Isham.

The Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Pastor Jay Letters of Transport for Christ Rochelle Chaple officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks will be required at both visitation and memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Delbert R. Isham Memorial Fund, addressed to the Isham Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2020.
