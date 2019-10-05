|
|
Delbert Samuel Sinclair
Born: February 5, 1921; in Monroe, WI
Died: September 6, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Delbert Samuel Sinclair died peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at the age of 98. Del was born February 5, 1921 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Earl and Alice (Divan) Sinclair. He grew up in Freeport, IL and graduated from Freeport High School in 1940.
After high school Del worked for Micro Switch Corporation and was a jazz drummer until the draft notice came. Eschewing the opportunity to serve in the Army, he enlisted in the Navy. After boot camp the Navy asked him what he would like to do. He asked to be a baker, so they made him a nurse (technically a Pharmacist's Mate). While preparing to enter the war, he was stationed in New York City, where he learned to love Italian food. He hung out in the jazz clubs on 52nd Street as often as his duties would allow. He served on an aircraft carrier in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Because of the GI Bill, Del was able to attend Cornell College in Iowa, where he met Janet Knudson; she would become his spouse and bridge partner for 66 years. After earning his BA and marrying in 1952, he and Jan had a brief stint teaching in Silver City, Iowa. Jan and Del were both offered jobs as school teachers in Sycamore, where they moved in 1952. Del taught 7th grade at Southeast School until the new High School was built, when he moved to the Junior High, where he taught 8th grade Language Arts and Social Studies until his retirement in 1980. He was thrilled when the district dropped the necktie requirement for male teachers, and he happily shifted to open-neck collars with a gold chain.
Throughout his life, Del was an avid golfer, winning many championships and teaching the sport to others. He was a charter member of the Kish-Wau-Keys, a barbershop chorus he helped form in Sycamore. He also sang with the Elgin chorus for many years. During his lengthy retirement, he and Jan lived in Sarasota and Bradenton, Florida and traveled extensively before returning to Illinois in 2016. Del remained active in barbershop singing in Florida with the Chorus of the Keys; he also played tennis and golf until he reluctantly gave them up at age 93. He was passionate about music, especially jazz, until the end. He also was fond of writing schmaltzy poems to commemorate the life occasions of his friends, colleagues and loved ones.
He is survived by his son, Max, his daughter-in-law, Kelli and his granddaughter, Karina, all of DeKalb; his nephew Jim (Sue) Totty and his niece Susan (Mark) Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother-in-law Stuart Totty and sister-in-law Kay Knudson Totty. So it goes.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019