Delma A. Kozlowski
Born: October 5, 1916
Delma A. Kozlowski, 103, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center.
She was born October 5, 1916 in Dickinson, North Dakota, the daughter of Andrew and Ida B. (Smith)Anderson. Delma married Anton J. Kozlowski on May 4, 1936 in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Delma was formerly employed at Northern Illinois University in food service for thirty years. She was a quilter and a great cook and baker.
She is survived by her four sons, Erving (Jerri) Kozlowski of Kirkland, Richard Kozlowski of DeKalb, Daniel (Linda) Kozlowski of Batavia, and Donald Kozlowski of Bolivar, Missouri; daughter, Patricia (Arthur) De La Cruz of Batavia; 18 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Garbbert of Sycamore; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Delma A. Kozlowski Memorial Fund, addressed to the Kozlowski Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.