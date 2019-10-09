Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Dennis Erickson
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Dennis Erickson


1943 - 2019
Dennis Erickson Obituary
Dennis Erickson

Born: February 26, 1943; in DeKalb, IL

Died: October 7, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Dennis Erickson, 76, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

He was born February 26, 1943 in DeKalb, the son of George W. and June (Karge) Erickson. Dennis married Joyce H. Miller on December 28, 1990.

Dennis was a brick layer for almost 40 years retiring in 2007 and was a member of Local 27 Union. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, fishing, Nascar, "Happy Hour" and lately snow birding to Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, Denny (Rena) Erickson, Jeff (Lynette) Erickson, Amy (Mark) Shipman, Chad (Cassie) Erickson; step-children, Brett (Sue) Miller, Janelle (Dan) Pahnke, Bryan (Theresa) Miller; 17 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-grandbabies expected in the coming months; two brothers, Ronald (Rose) Erickson, Eugene (Katie) Erickson; sisters, Barbara (Larry) Carr, Peggy (Gary) McKinness, Nancy (Guy) Protano; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Wayne Erickson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb the Rev. Carl Rasmussen of First Lutheran Church in Kirkland officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dennis G. Erickson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Erickson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
