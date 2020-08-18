Dennis Stelling
Born: May 14, 1947
Died: August 14, 2020
Dennis was born in Tilden, Nebraska to Bennett and Gertrude Stelling. He graduated from Malta High School, Malta, IL, class of 1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force between 1966 and 1970, Victorville, CA, and married Sue Stelling (Marshall) in 1968. Dennis worked for the local telephone company, for over forty years, retiring in 2007. Dennis had a lifelong admiration for cars, especially classic street-rods. He was often happiest when working on his own roadster or scale-model replicas.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father (2011) and youngest son, Eric (2016). He is survived by his mother; his wife; his son, Steve (Kate Joranson), and granddaughter Janine; his brother, Ronald (Peggy); and sister, Susan Moore (Douglas).
Dennis treasured Charles and Susan Stanley, and we all want to offer a personal thank-you for their fifty years of friendship. We would like to also thank the Oak Crest staff and nurses for their care and patience; we know it meant a lot to him.
All of his surviving friends and family, including numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews, will miss him terribly and wish his spirit peace.
A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Finch Funeral Home with Pastor Janet Hunt officiating. Cremation was entrusted to Finch Crematory. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.