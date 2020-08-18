1/1
Dennis Stelling
1947 - 2020
Dennis Stelling

Born: May 14, 1947

Died: August 14, 2020

Dennis was born in Tilden, Nebraska to Bennett and Gertrude Stelling. He graduated from Malta High School, Malta, IL, class of 1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force between 1966 and 1970, Victorville, CA, and married Sue Stelling (Marshall) in 1968. Dennis worked for the local telephone company, for over forty years, retiring in 2007. Dennis had a lifelong admiration for cars, especially classic street-rods. He was often happiest when working on his own roadster or scale-model replicas.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father (2011) and youngest son, Eric (2016). He is survived by his mother; his wife; his son, Steve (Kate Joranson), and granddaughter Janine; his brother, Ronald (Peggy); and sister, Susan Moore (Douglas).

Dennis treasured Charles and Susan Stanley, and we all want to offer a personal thank-you for their fifty years of friendship. We would like to also thank the Oak Crest staff and nurses for their care and patience; we know it meant a lot to him.

All of his surviving friends and family, including numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews, will miss him terribly and wish his spirit peace.

A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Finch Funeral Home with Pastor Janet Hunt officiating. Cremation was entrusted to Finch Crematory. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial service
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 18, 2020
My deepest condolences for your loss, prayers.
Timothy Duez
August 18, 2020
Sue and family,

My deepest condolences on the loss of Denny. May your memories provide you with comfort at this time.
Michael Peddle
Coworker
August 18, 2020
My condolences to Denny’s family. Very sorry to hear of passing. I worked with Denny for several years at Contel.
Dennis Novey
