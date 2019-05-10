Dennis W. Feece



Born: May 27, 1939; in Aurora, IL



Died: May 8, 2019; in Sycamore, IL



Dennis W. Feece, 79, of Dekalb, IL. passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2019, in Sycamore, IL surrounded by loved ones.He was born May 27, 1939, in Aurora, IL to Allan and Verdell (Olson) Feece. For 50 years, Dennis has been married to Evelynn (Vest). They married on September 21, 1969, in Geneva, IL. He started working for ComEd at the age of 18 and retired 37 years later as a crew leader. He and Evelynn moved to Arkansas where they enjoyed 25 years of retirement before moving back to Illinois to be close to their children and grandchildren. Dennis and Evelynn enjoyed many years of RVing while down in Arkansas. His hobbies included gardening, powerlifting, and home remodeling. He loved listening to Southern Gospel and Blue Grass. He valued his relationships with family and friends and having a strong work ethic and his faith in Jesus Christ.



Survivors include his wife, Evelynn (Vest); 4 children, Deanna (Tom) Hughes, Angela Hart, Dean (Julie) Feece, Michelle (Tim) Hertz; 15 grandchildren, Candace, Breanna, Amanda, Kevin, Kymber, John (Alli), Emily, Caroline, Amber, Madisyn, Benjamin, Abigail, Maggie, Joey, and Michael, Candace (Jon), Breanna (Kody); 4 great grandchildren, Charlize, Sophia, Adelynn and Abel. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchildren Billy and Emma, and great-grandsons Mason and James.



His visitation will be on Tuesday, May 14th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL.Funeral services will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2425 Bethany Road, Sycamore, IL on Wednesday, May 15th at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at the River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, IL.



Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 2425 Bethany Road, Sycamore, IL. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary