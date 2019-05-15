|
Dennis W. Feece
Dennis W. Feece, 79, of Dekalb, IL. passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2019, in Sycamore, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 14th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL.Funeral services will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2425 Bethany Road, Sycamore, IL on Wednesday, May 15th at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at the River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, IL. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 15, 2019
