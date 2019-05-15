Home

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
DENNIS FEECE
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
2425 Bethany Road
Sycamore, IL
DENNIS W. FEECE


DENNIS W. FEECE Obituary
Dennis W. Feece

Dennis W. Feece, 79, of Dekalb, IL. passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2019, in Sycamore, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 14th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL.Funeral services will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2425 Bethany Road, Sycamore, IL on Wednesday, May 15th at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at the River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, IL. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 15, 2019
