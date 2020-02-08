|
DEWITT OSGOOD JR.
Born in Chicago on Christmas day 1919 to DeWitt and Margaret Osgood, DeWitt passed peacefully in Tigard Oregon where he had lived 7 years. He was married briefly to Lila Pollock, and then for 67 years to Betty Musselman who died in 2011.
His 60 years in DeKalb began when he was Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce during DeKalb's Centennial. 50 years later he was part of the planning for the 2006 Sesquicentennial. He became a real estate broker before there was a Realtor association in DeKalb, and was a founding father to the DeKalb County Board of Realtors, now the Hometown Association of Realtors. Active in both the local and state Realtor associations, held offices in both, was on numerous committees, and had an annual award established in his name. He was the first real estate instructor at Kishwaukee College teaching both introductory and advanced level classes.
DeWitt was a DeKalb Rotarian nearly as long as he was a Realtor, and was both local president and a district governor. He and Betty enjoyed hosting international students and business people, and he visited countless other clubs while traveling internationally, and to all 50 states. He served on the board of directors for the DeKalb Park District, Ben Gordon Center, and Hope Haven.
He is survived by his children, Marvin Osgood, Cheryl (Yates), and Kay (Davidson) Osgood; grandchildren, Kirstin Harrison, Joe Osgood, Nick Davidson, Sarah and Jonathan Yates; great-grandchildren, Jarrett and Jordon Harrison, Zeb Osgood, and Andrew and Addison Yates.
Service date and time will be published in May.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the DeWitt Osgood Jr. Memorial Fund, addressed to the Osgood Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020