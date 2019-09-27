|
|
Diana L. Craycraft
Born: May 16, 1946
Died: September 23, 2019
Diana L. Craycraft, 73, of Hinckley, IL passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born May 16, 1946 in Hinckley, IL the daughter to Clifton and Vivian (Dellenback) Whisler. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Angela (Shane) Knick and Nicholas Craycraft; grandchildren, Alexis and Brandon Knick; sister, Marge Spencer.
Time of Remembrance will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Pierce Cemetery in Hinckley, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Diana's name to the , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019