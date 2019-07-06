Dimitri Liakos



Born: January 3, 1928; in Athens, Greece



Died: July 3, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Dimitri Liakos was born on January 3, 1928 to Aristomenis and Photini Liakos in Athens, Greece. Dimitri grew up in the shadow of the famous Athenian Acropolis and the antiquities that surrounded him from his youth shaped his life.



He lived through the German Occupation of Greece during World War II and was active in the Greek Resistance. After the war he joined the British army that was still stationed in Greece and he served as an interpreter during the time of the Greek Civil War. He was awarded a medal in recognition of services rendered during this time.



He joined the Greek Navy at the end of the Greek Civil War and served on board ship as an interpreter. His Naval career took him to the United States for two years, which he spent in Baltimore, Norfolk, Annapolis, and Washington D.C. His fascination with and love for the United States began during those years of military service.



Once he was discharged Dimitri pursued higher education in Art and Archaeology at university in Athens. He became a lecturer with multiple international and domestic educational organizations. He was invited to be a guest lecturer at academic centers in Norway, Sweden and Denmark then subsequently to Western Illinois University where he served as a visiting professor.



An invitation to serve as a visiting professor at Northern Illinois University soon followed. This opportunity eventually transitioned to a full-time faculty position for Dimitri and his wife Avra as well. Dimitri was also a guest lecturer at various leading universities in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, and Illinois in subsequent years.



He received the NIU Excellence in Teaching Award in 1972.



Dimitri taught at NIU from 1967-1996, when he retired, but he continued to teach part-time on emeritus status at NIU and at the College of Dupage.



While a professor at NIU Dimitri, Avra, and various colleagues from across academic disciplines came together to create an academic society known as ALPHA: Friends of Antiquity. During its years of operation ALPHA, with Dimitri at the helm, served the community by providing over 300 free lectures by Dimitri himself as well as an array of nationally and internationally renowned scholars.



Dimitri always referred to himself as a cultural ambassador for his homeland of Greece. He shared his love of antiquity and his native land by directing yearly summer study programs to Greece and other parts of Europe and Northern Africa for over 25 years.



After his retirement from NIU Dimitri became active with the Classical Society of the Art Institute of Chicago, including serving as President of the Society in addition to being a featured lecturer on numerous occasions.



Dimitri's love of the ancient world was infectious. He mentored countless students in their pursuit of higher education focused on antiquity and art history. He considered his students a part of his family and was immensely proud of their successes.



Dimitri loved discussing the philosophers, poets, playwrights, and artists of his homeland with anyone who would listen. He was an unparalleled lecturer, entertaining storyteller, passionate advocate of education and discourse, and firm believer in higher education. He was a familiar sight around the community, known for his trademark fedora and captain's hat as well as his elegantly tailored suits and brilliant ties.



Dimitri shared his passion for the ancient world with his wife Avra. He was fiercely proud of his daughter, Photine, a local orthopaedic surgeon. He would tell anyone that he won the lottery as far as sons-in-law went, having great regard for his daughter's husband, Sushil. The happiest moments of his later years were those he spent with his beloved grandchildren.



He passed away peacefully, on July 3, 2019 at Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital.



He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.



He is survived by his wife, Avra; daughter Photine (Sushil); grandchildren Elina and Magnus; and numerous relatives in Greece.



He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched.



A Visitation will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb on Tuesday, July 9, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.



The Funeral Service will be at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 320 S. 2nd St. in DeKalb on Wednesday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m.



Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in DeKalb, with a luncheon to follow.



Dimitri's family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the NIU Foundation Dimitri Liakos Scholarship or to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in DeKalb, in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 S. 4th St., DeKalb, IL 60115



The family would like to thank Dr. Dhaval Thakkar for his compassion and care in treating Dimitri for so many years and would also like to extend thanks to Dr. Jagdish Patel for his long-term compassionate treatment also.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle from July 6 to July 8, 2019