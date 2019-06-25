Dixie Lee Lurz Awe



Born: April 13, 1936



Died: June 15, 2019



Dixie Lee (Cunningham) Lurz Awe, 83, of Aurora, died June 15, 2019 at Presence Mercy Hospital, surrounded by her family.She was born April 13, 1936 in Dubuque, IA to George and Esther (Olson) Cunningham.



Dixie was raised in Soldiers Grove, WI. and Aurora, IL. She attended schools in Aurora and graduated from East Aurora High in 1954, where she participated in many school plays and organizations. Dixie worked for Illinois Bell as a telephone operator. She was a receptionist and switchboard operator for Geneva Community Hospital and in the retail industry. She and her late husband, Arden Awe also enjoyed teaching and making porcelain dolls for family and friends while they resided in Genoa for many years.



She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Faith United Methodist Church in Genoa.



She was a loving and determined mother who made many sacrifices for her family and will be deeply missed.



She is survived by 6 children, Gary (Barb) Lurz, Wayde Lurz, Sara Runde (Domminick), Mary (Robert) Kolarits, Todd Lurz (Beth) and Amy (Jason) Hueber; her grandchildren, Carleen Lurz, Dane Lurz-Lundgren, Kristina Morris, Austin Runde, Damian John Runde, Jr., Daniel Kolarits, Andrea Velasquez, Tyler Lurz, Spencer Lurz, Jacob Lurz and step grandson, Jeff Quist; her great grandchildren, Nevaeh Slayton, Annika and Reese Hueber, Kemper and Bodhi Robbins, Aristotole Nevious, Michael, Jacob and Andrew Lurz-Lundgren, David Dodd, Jariah Runde, Evren Runde, Trent and Melanie Kolarits, Ava and Chase Velasquez and Elowyn Lurz; her brother, John Cunningham; one sister, Diane McDade; 2 nephews and several cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Lurz, Sr.; their son, Robert Lurz, Jr.; grandson, Russell Lurz; her second husband, Arden Awe; step daughter, Mary Quist; many aunts and uncles.



Her life and legacy will live on forever in our hearts and souls.



A private family service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home in Genoa, IL.



To sign the online guest book or write special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary