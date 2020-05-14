Dolores Ann Bruder
Born: June 9, 1932
Died: May 12, 2020
Dolores Ann (Dolly) Bruder passed away on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020.
Dolly was born on June 9, 1932 in LaSalle, IL and was the last surviving child of eight children born to Johnand Mary (Gorenz) Uranich. Dolly's parents immigrated to the United States from Yugoslavia and dedicated themselves to raising a family based upon hard work, a strong faith, and accomplishing the American Dream. She and her siblings worked side-by-side in the family business helping to prepare homemade meals, tending a large vegetable garden, and waitressing tables. She graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School and married the love of her life, Henry (Hank) Bruder at the age of 18 at St.Roch's Catholic Church on December 30, 1950. After honeymooning in Miami Beach and Havana, Cuba they began their new life by moving to Orlando, Florida for Hank's Spring Training with the Washington Senators, whom he signed with in 1949. Their time spent in Hank's baseball career provided wonderful memories and friendships that lasted for a lifetime. After moving back to Illinois, they settled in Kirkland with Hank's parents on the farm, and eventually moved to Genoa in 1955.
Dolly's life was dedicated to her family, her faith, and being a good neighbor and friend to many. She loved living in a small town, and Genoa was forever an important part of her life. Dolly worked in a variety of positions throughout the years opening a children's clothing store called Genoa Juvenile Shop; writing for and managing the Genoa newspaper, the Genoa Republican; and working in a clerical capacity at Genoa Business Forms, Walcamp, the DeKalb County Clerk's office, and Dr. Miller's Dental Practice. Dolly's community service work included being a 50 year plus member and President of the Genoa Women's Club; serving as President of St. Catherine's Altar and Rosary Society organizing mother-daughter banquets, numerous funeral dinners, and church festivals; serving on many committees for the Genoa Chamber of Commerce, and always lending a helping hand, bringing over a warm meal or a fresh baked pie to someone who needed a beautiful smile and some cheering up. Shewas a dedicated volunteer for the March of Dimes and American Heart Association.
Most important, however, was Dolly's family. Dolly is survived by her daughters, Candice and her husband, Thomas Moore, and Diana and her husband, John Shott. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy to Dolly and helped heal her heart after the passing of her husband, Hank, in March of 2003. They include Mark Moore and Candace Sagliano and their children Andrew, Alexander, and Katherine; Anne Moore and her daughter Charlemagne; Tod and Karli Moore and their children Jase and Piper; Joseph Shott; Jessica and Chad Megginson and their children, Lane, Lydia and Lance; and Jarod and Danielle Shott and their children Aiden, Grayson, and Jordyn. Dolly was so proud of each and everyone of her family members and always encouraged them all to do their best. Her most cherished family time was spent at holiday gatherings cooking delicious, large meals served on beautiful table settings.
Even though Dolly had never known her grandparents, aunts and uncles, or cousins from Yugoslavia, in 2008 her grandson, Joseph, organized a trip she was able to take with her daughter, Diana and grandchildren, Joseph and Jessica to meet her extended family in Slovenia (formerly Yugoslavia). It was a memorable and heartwarming trip that provided a deep connection to her other family, that she had never known. A treasured memory of the trip was enjoying a beautiful Easter luncheon in the kitchen of the original family farmstead, drinking delicious homemade wine made from grapes harvested from the family vineyard, and being serenaded by her cousins. It was a trip she always cherished.
Due to the current COVID-19 condition, a private family prayer service will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Genoa on Friday, May 15. A celebration of Dolly's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory may be made to the Genoa Women's Club Scholarship Fund, the Genoa Area Community Food Hub, or St.Catherine's Memorial for Compassionate Ministries fund addressed to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135 who was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 14, 2020.