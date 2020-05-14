To all of the Bruder Family Im so sorry for the loss of your Mother, Mother-in-law and grandmother. Dolly was one of the first people I met when my husband and 2 young daughters joined St. Catherine Church in the late 70s. She was always so kind and thoughtful. Dolly was such a class act always. She will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers to all of Dollys family.

Sally Poe

Friend