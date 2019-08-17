Home

Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Dolores Martha Schiola Obituary
Dolores Martha Schiola

Dolores Martha Schiola, 90, passed away on July 20, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Mrs. Schiola was born in St. Louis, Missouri and resided in Sycamore, Illinois coming from Chicago, Illinois.

Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Schiola of Fort Pierce, FL and Barbara Schiola of Hempstead, NY; sons, John Schiola of Sycamore, IL and Guy Schiola of Merrillville, IN; grandchildren, Angela Schiola-Niemeyer, Clinton Schiola, Cristian Longoria, and Vanessa Schiola; great-grandchildren, Brick Schiola-Williams and Piper Schiola-Williams and several beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Schiola, Sr.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's in Dekalb, Illinois followed by an interment at River Hills Memorial in Batavia, Illinois. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019
