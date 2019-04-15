Dolores E. Staurland



Born: September 6, 1935



Died: April 11, 2019



Dolores E. Staurland, 83, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon.



She was born September 6, 1935, in Waterman, Illinois, the daughter of William J. and Lillian (Stern) Todd.



Dolores married Harold Staurland on March 1, 1974 in Shabbona.



Dolores was a 1953 graduate of Shabbona High School. She was employed at A.O. Smith in DeKalb for over 30 years and sold Avon for over 20 years. Dolores was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb.



She is survived by her husband, Harold; three daughters, Donna McRoberts of Shabbona, Terri (Donald) Wood of Venice, Florida, Kathy Hanson of Shabbona; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and her first great-great-grandchild is on the way.



She was preceded in death by her grandson, Trevor Cox; brother, George Todd; sisters, Shirley Dunaway and Donna Todd.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 303 S. 7th St. in DeKalb, with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Squires officiating. A reception will follow services. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dolores E. Staurland Memorial Fund, addressed to the Staurland Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2019