Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-2518
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
Dominique Suzanne Cotner


1948 - 2019
Dominique Suzanne Cotner Obituary
Dominique Suzanne Cotner

Born: Sept. 7, 1948; in Nancy, France

Died: May 1, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Dominique Suzanne Cotner, 70, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Sept. 7, 1948, in Nancy, France, the daughter of Paul L. and Gilbert (Liegeois) Haeffner, Dominique married Dale Eugene Cotner on June 17, 1972, in Genoa.

Dominique was a very caring wife, mother and grandmother, always putting her family first. She had very strong morals, was always there for you, and taught valuable lessons. Dominique lived in America, but kept her French roots. She was a very hard worker and an amazingly strong woman.

She found her calling taking care of others as a certified nurse's assistant, working for Kishwaukee Hospital for several years. Dominique enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and all music.

Dominique is survived by her children, Michele Cotner, Christine Cotner and Michael Cotner, all of DeKalb; grandchildren, Tiffany (Joe) Thiessens, Tracye Cotner and Justine Knaack; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, in 2005; and her parents, in March and December 2009.

The funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, following visitation from 4-6 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the family.

For information, call 815-784-2518. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 4, 2019
