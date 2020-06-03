Don Elshoff
Don Elshoff

Born: January 28, 1959; in Muscatine, IA

Died: May 14, 2020; in Malta, IL

Don Elshoff, 61 of Malta, IL, passed away Thursday May 14th at his home.

Don was born January 28, 1959 in Muscatine, Iowa to Raymond Elshoff and Jennie Britcher Elshoff

Don was married to Deborah Van Meihem on June 14, 1991.

Don was survived by his sisters Pat (Rick) Dummer, Barb (Calvin) Jungvirt, Lynn (Gary) Reiner, Chris (Larry) Brown, brothers Rick (pat) Elshoff, Ed (Kay) Elshoff, and Lee Elshoff, sons Brian Elshoff and Glenn Rhodes, and several nieces and nephews and 2 grandchildren.

Don was proceeded in death by his parents Raymond and Jennie Elshoff brothers Larry and Randy his wife Deborah


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.
