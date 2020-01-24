|
Donald Alan Anderson
Born: August 7, 1945
Died: January 19, 2020
Donald Alan Anderson, 74, of Genoa died Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Donald was born August 7, 1945 in Rockford, IL the son of Donald A and Marjorie K. (Loptien) Anderson.
They moved to Genoa, IL in 1950. Donald graduated from Genoa-Kington High School the class of 1963. He attended Elgin Community College and then joined the Marine Corp in 1966. He graduated as Honors Man of his Marine Corp boot camp class. He served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968.
After leaving the Marines, he attended the University of IL and graduated with a Bachelor of Science. He worked for Purina Food, Harvester Farm Equipment and United Airlines retiring in 2001. After retiring, he worked as a substitute teacher for DeKalb and Genoa-Kingston schools.
On April 26, 1996, he married Patricia (Durham) Church at Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa, IL. They lived in Genoa until the present time.
He was a member of the Genoa American Legion, the VFW, and the Marine Corp League. He currently was a member of the Genoa, IL Police and Fire Commission.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Anderson, sister Kay Anderson of Cortland, IL, a niece Jeri Emerick with great-niece Ashley Emerick, and great-nephew Brendan Emerick of Rockford, IL, an Aunt Mary Loptien of DeKalb, IL, and two step-sons, Rollin Church of Cherry Valley, IL, and John (Jenn) Church with three step-grandchildren Catelynn, Marshall, and Danica.
He was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws Roy and Evelyn Durham, a sister Vicki, and step-grandchild, Gavin Church.
At Don's request there will be no visitation or funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020