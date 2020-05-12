Donald B. Johnson
1932 - 2020
Donald B. Johnson

Born: December 29, 1932

Died: May 9, 2020

Donald B. Johnson, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Bethany Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

He was born December 29, 1932 in Bridgeport, Illinois, the son of Lewis I. and Audrey (Jamison) Johnson. Donald married Florence A. Somers on September 8, 1956 in Amherst, Wisconsin.

Donald was a graduate of Albion High School. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, having served during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Kishwaukee College with an Associates of Arts Degree in Law Enforcement. Donald was formerly employed at General Electric in DeKalb for fifteen years and was a Police Officer for Illinois Secretary of State Police for 25 years and retired after  serving as a Bailiff at the DeKalb County Courthouse. He was a member of St. Mary Church in DeKalb. Donald was a avid golfer, he had a hole in one at Buena Vista Golf Course.

He is survived by his wife, Florence; Daughter, Dawn (James) Haynes ; Son, Doug (Delinda) Johnson; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Tyler) Jaeckel, Hillary Stoddard, Mackenzie (Jacob) Smith and Madelyne (Noah Taylor) Johnson; two great grandchildren, Theo and Ellie Jaeckel; two brothers, Billy J. (Beverly) Johnson and Richard (Teri) Johnson; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Johnson.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Thakkar for Don's excellent care over the years.

Due to the virus situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Donald B. Johnson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 12, 2020
So sorry.
Christina Crafton
May 12, 2020
Dawn and Johnson Family:

May God grant you consolation in your time of grief.
Stephan Japuntich
Friend
May 12, 2020
Those of us who Uncle Don has left behind will continue to carry him in our memories and in our hearts. Thinking of you all during this most difficult time and fondly remembering an amazing uncle, mentor, friend, veteran and police officer who left this world a better place for all in which he was involved in.

"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." -Thomas Campbell
Nikki Somers
Family
May 11, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to your Entire Family. So Sorry
Love you All!
The Watts
Burgess, Pammy, Kayt, Krysta, Kara
Pamela Watts
Family
May 11, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers go out to you and your family
Robert Wenger
Friend
May 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss . He was a great guy , I enjoyed knowing him , on the softball field and at the bowling alley . May he Rest In Peace . Prayers to the rest of the family.
Pat Burright
Friend
May 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
