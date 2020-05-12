Donald B. Johnson
Born: December 29, 1932
Died: May 9, 2020
Donald B. Johnson, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Bethany Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
He was born December 29, 1932 in Bridgeport, Illinois, the son of Lewis I. and Audrey (Jamison) Johnson. Donald married Florence A. Somers on September 8, 1956 in Amherst, Wisconsin.
Donald was a graduate of Albion High School. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, having served during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Kishwaukee College with an Associates of Arts Degree in Law Enforcement. Donald was formerly employed at General Electric in DeKalb for fifteen years and was a Police Officer for Illinois Secretary of State Police for 25 years and retired after serving as a Bailiff at the DeKalb County Courthouse. He was a member of St. Mary Church in DeKalb. Donald was a avid golfer, he had a hole in one at Buena Vista Golf Course.
He is survived by his wife, Florence; Daughter, Dawn (James) Haynes ; Son, Doug (Delinda) Johnson; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Tyler) Jaeckel, Hillary Stoddard, Mackenzie (Jacob) Smith and Madelyne (Noah Taylor) Johnson; two great grandchildren, Theo and Ellie Jaeckel; two brothers, Billy J. (Beverly) Johnson and Richard (Teri) Johnson; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Johnson.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Thakkar for Don's excellent care over the years.
Due to the virus situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Donald B. Johnson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 12, 2020.