Donald C. Cagle



Born: April 15, 1962; in DeKalb, IL



Died: July 9, 2019; IN DeKalb, IL



Donald C. Cagle, 57, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home.



He was born April 15, 1962, in DeKalb, the son of Earnest and Lula (Wynn) Cagle. Donald married Denise N. Talley on March 11, 1986 in London, Kentucky.



Donald was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1981 and worked at AmeriGas Propane for several years. He is survived by wife, Denise of Sycamore; three children, Amanda (Shane & Jennifer Fuller) Cagle, Stephanie (Damond) Dunbar, Sara (Jacob Adams) Brown; 17 grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley (Bobby) Gabbard, Gail (Keith) Christensen, Lottie (James) Lopez; three foster brothers, Johnny Maden, Bobby Campbell, Sammy Campbell; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Fred Davis.



He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dustin Knoles; and his sister, Bobbie Wynn.A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at The Kings Mansion , 200 East St. in Kingston, with the Pastor Mathew Littlejohn officiating. Reception will follow.



Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. at The Kings Mansion.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Donald C. Cagle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Cagle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.