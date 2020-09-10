Donald D. Scriven
Donald D. Scriven passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Oak Crest Area Retirement Center.
He was born in Kirksville, Missouri, the only child of George and Reta Scriven.
He is survived by his wife, Jolene, of 68 years, his daughter, Suzanne (Rabbi Tuvia) Vinitsky of Chicago, five grandchildren, Sholom (Talia) Vinitsky, Dina Vinitsky, Nessia (Rabbi Tzvi) Shiff, Devorah (Shaul) Pinsky, and Dovid Vinitsky. Donald and Jolene have been residents of the DeKalb Area Retirement Center, Oak Crest, since 1999. He often conducted the Sunday afternoon meditation period at Oak Crest. He was a 32-degree Mason, a member of the DeKalb Lodge 144 AF&AM, and he was a 50-year member of the Adair Lodge 366 AF&AM in Kirksville, Missouri.
Donald received academic degrees from Truman State University in Missouri and the University of Iowa. Early in his career he operated businesses in Kansas City and in Kirksville, Missouri. He taught economics at Truman State University. He was a member of the Missouri Reorganization Commission and Associate Executive Director of the Missouri Commission on Higher Education. He also served as the first Director of Administration for the State of Missouri. During his time at Missouri's capital, he was active in writing and passing Missouri's Open Housing legislation, and he was appointed the chairman of the first Open Housing Commission in the state.
Donald served two tours in Korea as a First Lieutenant. Most of that time he operated a battalion fire-direction center as the acting S-3. Donald was awarded the Army Commendation Ribbon with Medal Pendant and the Bronze Star.
He joined the Northern Illinois University faculty in the College of Business in 1969 as Director of Computer Services. He founded and was Chairman of the Operations Management and Information Systems Department. He retired from the faculty after twenty-four years of teaching. Donald taught the basic computer course for managers for the American Management Association for 9 years; during that time he was a frequent consultant to the U.S. Department of Labor, the IRS, NASA, Boeing Aircraft, and the White Sands Missile Base.
He was a former member and Past President of Kishwaukee Country Club and he served on the Board of Directors for Driv-Lok for 12 years.
Donald was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb. He and his wife, Jolene, were charter members of the Shawnee Presbyterian Church in Kansas City and the Christ the King Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City, Missouri. Donald served as national the President of United Presbyterian Men, and he was a member of the Program Agency of the Presbyterian Church (USA) for twelve years. During that period he served as chairman of the Minority Education Commission, which operated three schools and five colleges.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center.
Interment of cremated remains will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Donald D. Scriven Memorial Fund, addressed to the Scriven Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.