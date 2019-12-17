Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Donald Hansen
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Donald H. Hansen

Donald H. Hansen Obituary
Donald H. Hansen

Born: February 7, 1936; in Chicago, IL

Died: December 14, 2019; in Elgin, IL

Donald H. Hansen, 83, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois.

He was born February 7, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Nestor and Dorothy (Egeland) Hansen. Don married Frances Marino and later married Myrtle Duncan.

Don was a Customer Service Representative at Nicor Gas for 42 years. He was a member of the Cathedral of Praise in DeKalb. Don was an avid fisherman and bowler.

He is survived by his children, Don (Renee) Hansen, Angie Hansen, Willard Duncan, Jr., Debra Sue (Bill) Davis, Cyndi Duncan, Lisa (Bob) Holloway, Cheri (Mike) Nelson, Bobbie (Jim) Miller; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle; two brothers, Nestor Hansen, Jr. and Robert Hansen.

The Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Pastor Brandon Nelson of Cathedral of Praise in DeKalb officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Anderson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Donald H. Hansen Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hansen Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit .AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call

815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019
