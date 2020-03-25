|
|
Donald H. Tyne
Born: October 31, 1942; in DeKalb, IL
Died: March 22, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Donald H. Tyne, age 77 of Waterman, IL passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Journeycare Hospice in Barrington, IL. He was born on October 31, 1942 in DeKalb, IL the son of Harold and Violet (Smith) Tyne.
Donald was united in marriage on August 4, 1986 in Dubuque, IA to Jeanne J. Knudtson and they spent the next 33 years happily together. Mr. Tyne was a mechanic for many years, at one time owning his own business. Don was an avid golfer and he also enjoyed fishing. Don was a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Donald is survived by his wife, Jeanne Tyne of Waterman, IL; his daughter, Angela (John) Tyne-Stiles of Millington, IL; his step-children, Lauren (Howard Cassett) Young of Phoenix, AZ, Katherine (Kurt) Riebling of Louisville, KY and Steven (Maureen) Bremner of Waterman, IL; his grandchildren, Andrew (Megan) Tyne-Stiles, Rachel (Josh) Koroscik, Alex (fiancé, Danielle Withaar) Bremner, Courtney (Matt) Lanham and Josh (Cheyanne) Weems; his great-grandsons, Beck Koroscik, Miles Lanham and Zachary Weems; his siblings, Robert (Karen) Tyne, David (June) Tyne, Betty (Roger) Brown, and Joyce Bennett; also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Violet Tyne; his sister, Helen Coon; his brother in law, Donald Bennett; his special aunt and uncle, Marivene and Ralph Tyne; also his beloved dog, Starr.
A Memorial Celebration of Donald's Life will be announced by his family at a future date.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 264-6461.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020