|
|
rev. Donald N. Myhres
Born: May 10, 1924; in Sinai, SD
Died: November 13, 2019; in Shabbona, IL
Donald N. Myhres met his savior face to face on November 13, 2019 at Prairie Crossing in Shabbona, IL. He loved God, loved people, and loved life.
Donald was born May 10, 1924 in Sinai, SD to parents Otto and Andrina (Nelson) Myhres. He grew up on a farm during the Great Depression, enjoying the outdoors and getting into mischief. No one would have ever believed that he would become a preacher! He began farming when he was 15 years old when his father died. He never missed a day of school at Sinai High School, graduating as the salutatorian and marrying the valedictorian. Donald and Inez Knudsen were married on June 11, 1944.
After farming for 15 years, he heard God's call and entered studies for the ministry with a wife and 4 children. The Lord provided for our every need. He attended Lutheran Bible Institute and Augsburg College in Minneapolis, MN and Luther Seminary in St. Paul, MN, graduating in 6 years. He was ordained on June 11, 1961. Pastor Myhres served the Elk Creek and Chimney Rock parish at Osseo, WI for 11 years. He was the pastor at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lee, IL for 28 years. He was the shepherd of his flock. The people loved him and he became a part of their families. He authored the books "Tim and Tam" of his puppet stories and "A Funny Thing Happened the Other Day", delightful stories of numerous recollections which revealed his sense of humor.
He enjoyed sports (especially playing golf), tending to his flower gardens and woodworking projects, building many benches and bird houses from barn boards. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and traveled to Norway and Israel.
He is survived by three children: Janet Johnson of Lee, Eileen Cram of Asheville, NC and Gregg (Dawn) Myhres of Rockford; 13 grandchildren, 24 greatgrandchildren and 3 great great grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Inez; his parents, his daughter Nancy Rank, one grandchild Spencer Eric Cram, and 3 sons-in-law.
Visitation will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in rural Lee on Sunday November 17 from 2 PM until 5 PM and on Monday November 18 from 10 AM until 11 AM. The funeral service will be at 11 AM with Reverend Martha Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, next to the church.
Memorials may be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church.
Arrangements were completed by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019