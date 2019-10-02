|
Donald P. Johnson
Donald P. Johnson, 89, passed peacefully at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 18, 1930 in DeKalb, the son of Phillip and Elsie (Magnusson) Johnson.
Don attended a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from DeKalb Township High School Class of 1948. He married Patricia M. Miller from Sycamore on December 29, 1951. After marrying, Don entered the National Guard, reported to the 129th Infantry at Camp Cooke, CA. where he served during the Korean Conflict.
He returned to Illinois with his family after serving and began farming. Don and his wife settled on a farm in Kingston and raised seven children. While farming, he worked part-time as a snowbird for IDOT, eventually accepting a full-time position with IDOT.
He served on many boards including, The Federal Land Bank, First Lutheran Church Council, DeKalb County Farm Bureau, Kingston Park Board, and Kingston Community Club. He was very active and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in all sports and extra-curricular activities. When given the chance he loved going fishing in Canada. Loved spending time with his family on vacation at the Lake in Minnesota. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packer and St Louis Cardinal. His smile could light up a room. He also enjoyed collecting tractors, gardening and spending time with the Love of His Life, Pat.
He is survived by his seven children: Trudy Wesemann of Hampshire; Michael Johnson, Murray, KY; Connie (William) Doty, Isanti, MN; Ronald Johnson, Sycamore; Cynthia Johnson, Pecatonica; Diane (Steve) Hawkins; Sycamore; Randall (Cheryl) Johnson, Phillips, WI; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Jane Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, on June 19, 2019; his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Bill Weaver; son-in-law Donald Wesemann; granddaughter, Tracy Lynn Wesemann; sister-in-laws, Bettie, Eloise and Marilyn.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St. in DeKalb, with the Dr. Janet Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at First Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Donald P. Johnson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, LTD., P.O. Box 605, 2011 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, IL 60115.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019