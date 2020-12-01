1/1
Donald Whitmore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Whitmore

Born: March 29, 1936; in Glen Ridge, NJ

Died: November 28, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Donald Whitmore, 84, of DeKalb, IL passed away on November 28, 2020 at the DeKalb County Home. He was born on March 29, 1936 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to Curtis and Madeline Whitmore.

Donald graduated from the University of Illinois in 1959 with a bachelors in Architectural engineering. While in college he was a member of the Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity and Army ROTC. He married Nancy Kay Anderson in Geneva, IL on August 23, 1958. After graduation Donald joined the Army Core of Engineers where he was in a Float Bridge Company in Germany for 2 years. Following the military Nancy and Donald lived in Danville IL for 10 years. They later settled in DeKalb where he designed the home that they lived in for 40 years, although it was not traditional, it was wonderful for their family.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughters Jennifer Whitmore and Stephanie (Jeffery) Zuehls; grandchildren Fredrick, Nyssa, Valerie and Robert Zuehls; and a sister Joan.

He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Madeline Whitmore.

Donald was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb, Elks Club of DeKalb, Indian Oaks Country Club and the American Institute of Architects. He was a longtime architect of DeKalb and a former member of the DeKalb Building board of Appeals. He loved water color painting and playing golf with his friends in the Indian Oaks and River Heights Golf League.

A private family burial will take place at Fairview Park Cemetery with Pastor Blake Richter officiating. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Donald Whitmore Memorial Fund, addressed to the Whitmore Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115 or to a charity of your choice in memory of Donald.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved