Donald Whitmore
Born: March 29, 1936; in Glen Ridge, NJ
Died: November 28, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Donald Whitmore, 84, of DeKalb, IL passed away on November 28, 2020 at the DeKalb County Home. He was born on March 29, 1936 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to Curtis and Madeline Whitmore.
Donald graduated from the University of Illinois in 1959 with a bachelors in Architectural engineering. While in college he was a member of the Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity and Army ROTC. He married Nancy Kay Anderson in Geneva, IL on August 23, 1958. After graduation Donald joined the Army Core of Engineers where he was in a Float Bridge Company in Germany for 2 years. Following the military Nancy and Donald lived in Danville IL for 10 years. They later settled in DeKalb where he designed the home that they lived in for 40 years, although it was not traditional, it was wonderful for their family.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughters Jennifer Whitmore and Stephanie (Jeffery) Zuehls; grandchildren Fredrick, Nyssa, Valerie and Robert Zuehls; and a sister Joan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Madeline Whitmore.
Donald was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb, Elks Club of DeKalb, Indian Oaks Country Club and the American Institute of Architects. He was a longtime architect of DeKalb and a former member of the DeKalb Building board of Appeals. He loved water color painting and playing golf with his friends in the Indian Oaks and River Heights Golf League.
A private family burial will take place at Fairview Park Cemetery with Pastor Blake Richter officiating. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Donald Whitmore Memorial Fund, addressed to the Whitmore Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115 or to a charity of your choice
in memory of Donald.