Donna J. Gommel
Born: April 2, 1933; in Creston, IL
Died: October 26, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Donna J. Gommel, 86, of Malta, Illinois, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
She was born April 2, 1933, in Creston, Illinois, the daughter of Ellwood and Alberta (Quitno) Cedarholm. Donna married Robert R. Gommel on October 10, 1954 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Creston. Donna was a graduate of Rochelle High School Class of 1951 and graduated from Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing in Chicago in 1954. She was a nurse at DeKalb Public Hospital, also in Junction City, Kansas and was a private care nurse in the community. She was a teller at Resource Bank. Donna farmed with her husband for 60 years in the Malta Community and together they enjoyed traveling to Norway, Sweden and Germany to explore their heritage. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she served on many committees; and a board member of Woodlawn Cemetery Association. She was a district leader for Northern Illinois Synod of Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and was an election official for many years for Malta Township.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Dave (Jeanette) Gommel of Malta, Sharon (Jon) Popp of Gilbert, Iowa, Mark (Laurie) Gommel of Malta; grandchildren, Julie (Andy) Bailey, Christy (Dan) Popenhagen, Katie Popp, Kaleb Popp, Maria (Bryan) Taylor, Erik (fianc Lori Perry) Gommel; great-grandson, Jason Popenhagen; two sisters, Marge (Ray) Huftalin of Osage, Iowa, Mary (Ken) Seim of DeKalb; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Bruce) Latimer of Clare; aunt, Bertha Byro of DeKalb; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her in-laws, Reiny and Hedy Gommel.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 126 East South St. in Creston, with the Rev. Ron Larson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Creston. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Donna J. Gommel's name, for St. John's Lutheran Church or Malta Township Library, addressed to the Gommel Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019