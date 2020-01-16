|
Donna Jean Scanlon
Born: June 7, 1954
Died: January 9, 2020
Donna Jean Scanlon, of Cortland, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 9, 2020, at the age of 65 years old. Donna was born June 7, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to Charles & Grace Starkey.
Donna will be lovingly remembered by her husband Mark Scanlon Sr.; son, Mark Scanlon Jr.; daughter, Colleen (Robert) Russell; grandchildren, Kayleigh and Delaney Scanlon; long-time friend, Connie Kay; and countless others. Donna was preceded in death by her beloved son Sean Scanlon, who passed in 2018.
Donna loved birds, reading, and was a talented flutist. Donna will be remembered for her outgoing and kind heart, and the way she made everyone feel like family. Her greatest gift was the joy, love, and care she gave to raising her three children.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Tapa la Luna, 226 E Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, Illinois. All are welcome.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Cortland Library in Cortland, IL.
Please send to Cortland Library, PO Box 486, Cortland, IL 60112 (815) 756-7274.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020