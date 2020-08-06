1/1
Donna Lou Wright
1932 - 2020
Donna Lou Wright

Born: November 22, 1932; in Shabbona, IL

Died: July 31, 2020; in Aurora, IL

Donna Lou Wright, age 87, of Waterman, IL, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL. She was born on November 22, 1932 in Shabbona, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Caroline (Johnson) Furbush.

Donna was formally employed for several years as a school bus driver.

Donna is survived by her seven children; Debra Kramer of Yorkville, IL, William (Cathy) Meyer of CA, Donald Meyer of Dekalb, IL, Laura Wig of IA, David Wright of LaSalle, IL, Scott Wright of Lake Villa, IL, and Douglas Wright of Fox Lake, IL, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and her sister, Elaine (Edward) Williams of Big Rock, IL.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Caroline Furbush, her great-grandson, her sister, her two brothers, and her two sons-in-law.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, 630-553-7611, or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
