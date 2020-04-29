Home

Donna Curzon
Donna Marie Curzon Obituary
Donna Marie Curzon

Born: March 12, 1961

Died: April 24, 2020

Donna Marie Curzon of Sycamore, IL passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on April 24, 2020 at the age of 59.

Donna is survived by her son, Alexander; sisters, Kathleen Barrett, Margaret Hanna and Mary Ellen Curzon-Price; brothers, Edward, John, William, Thomas, Joseph, James, and Daniel; in addition to more than 20 nieces and nephews as well as her dear friends.

Donna was born in Anderson, Indiana on March 12, 1961 to Edward Joseph and Mary Agnes Curzon. At a young age, the Curzon family relocated to Northern Illinois where Donna attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Sycamore High School in 1979. She held multiple degrees and certifications. For nearly 15 years she worked as a Certified Pharmacy Technician in the Sycamore area and grew to know and love patients who remember her fondly.

Donna was a devoted and proud mother; an active and giving member in the community who volunteered her time to many causes. She served as an officer in the DeKalb American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 66; and worked tirelessly for her family's charity Wrapped in Love, dedicated to her late parents.

Donna loved sunshine, the beach, and music, particularly Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers whom she was able to see in person at Wrigley Field with her son in 2017. She was an "American Girl."

Donna was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. Her final words to many people who have recalled memories were, "I love you," which were sincere and a reflection of her character.

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in the name of Donna Curzon and her team of walkers at an event planned by her family honoring her memory. Here is the link for donations to honor Donna- https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/GSA-GreaterSoutheastAffiliate?px=19334389&pg=personal&fr_id=5232
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020
