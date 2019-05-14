Donnalee Klatt



Born: September 17, 1936; in Amboy, IL



Died: May 12, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Donnalee Klatt, 82, of DeKalb, IL died Sunday May 12, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. She was born September 17, 1936 in Amboy, IL and was the daughter of August and Vera (Mirely) Bettner.



Donnalee married Robert A. Klatt on October 26, 1957 at St. Mary Catholic Church in West Brooklyn, IL. She graduated from Paw Paw High School class of 1954. She worked for the DeKalb Public Hospital and Kishwaukee Hospital from 1967-2015 working in the business office, as a personnel director and finally an associate in human resources before retiring in April of 2015.



Donnalee was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb, DeKalb Woman?s Club, Red Hat Society, Lady of the Elks #765, and a member of the Kishwaukee Hospital Auxillary.



Survivors include; husband Robert of DeKalb, two sons; Bryan (Susan) Klatt of DeKalb and Mark (Layne) Klatt of DeKalb. Five grandchildren; Gregory, Andrew, and Lucas Klatt and Addison and Holly Klatt. Several sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Patricia Swope and two brothers; Elson and William.



The family would like to thank the staff at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital for their loving care.



Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday May 16, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb with Father Dean Russell officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral mass at Finch Crematory. Visitation will be held on Wednesday May15, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm with a wake service at 6:45pm at Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date.



Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 14, 2019