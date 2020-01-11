|
|
Doris A. Nordstrom
Born: December 2, 1924; in Ogema, WI
Died: January 5, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Doris A. Nordstrom, 95, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her home.
She was born December 2, 1924 in Ogema, Wisconsin, the daughter of Oscar and Hilma (Quarnstrom) Dahlberg. Doris married Carl F. Nordstrom on June 12, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois.
During her life she had various office jobs. From sending telegrams during World War II to a paralegal for an attorney. She was also very active on church committees. She and her husband Carl were charter members for Prince of Peace in Addison, Illinois. Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, crocheting and other needlework.
She is survived by her two children, Larry (Peggy James) Nordstrom of DeKalb, and Nancy (Dan) Grych of DeKalb; two grandchildren, Timothy (Erin) and Andrew (Laura); great-grandchildren, Zarina, Anthony, Ben, Levi, Teddy and Kate.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl; three brothers and her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in DeKalb, with Pastor Elizabeth Mascal officiating. Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Doris A. Nordstrom Memorial Fund, addressed to the Nordstrom Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020