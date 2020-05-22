Doris Ann Ryan
1947 - 2020
Doris Ann Ryan

Born: May 26, 1947 in Poplar Bluff, MO

Died: May 17, 2020; in Janesville, WI

Doris Ann Ryan, 72, of Janesville, formerly of Kirkland and Rochelle, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Mercy Health in Janesville, Wisconsin. Doris was born on May 26, 1947 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the daughter of Glenn and Dorothy (Mueller) Rosa. Doris was raised in Kirkland and graduated from Hiawatha High School. As a teenager, Doris worked as a carhop at the Sip 'n Dip Drive-In in Sycamore. She married Dwain (Tony) Ryan on September 8, 2012 in Rochelle, IL. Quilting was her passion. Doris owned and operated Doris' Sewing Barn for over twenty years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Doris is survived by her husband, Dwain, of Janesville; two children, Deborah (John) Wooten of Rochelle, IL and Michael (Reagan) Mulford of Elizabethtown, KY; six grandchildren, Meagan (Tim) South, Tarah Wooten, Madison Wooten, Marissa Mattinglty, Zachary Mulford, and Johnia Mulford, several great grandchildren; and three siblings, Steve (Janet) Rosa, Phyllis Fannon, and Connie (James) Murray.

In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Ray Mulford.

There will be a private graveside service at 2:15 P.M. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Creston, IL The service will be live-streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page.

Please visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
02:15 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815)562-4534
