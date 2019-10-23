|
Doris E. Hoecherl
Born: May 21, 1934 in DeKalb, IL
Died: October 3, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Doris E. Hoecherl, 85, of DeKalb died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born May 21, 1934 in DeKalb to Lebert and Mathey (Goff) McNew.
Doris worked in the food service department at Northern Illinois University, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member and volunteer for many years at the 586- Moose Lodge in DeKalb.
Her memorial visitation will be on Saturday, October 26th from 10:00-10:30 AM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore, with a service beginning at 10:30 AM with Rev. Kevin Spears, Pastor of the Fellowship Baptist Church of Sycamore officiating.
Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for Doris in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019