Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Doris Hoecherl
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
Doris E. Hoecherl


1934 - 2019
Doris E. Hoecherl Obituary
Doris E. Hoecherl

Born: May 21, 1934 in DeKalb, IL

Died: October 3, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Doris E. Hoecherl, 85, of DeKalb died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.

She was born May 21, 1934 in DeKalb to Lebert and Mathey (Goff) McNew.

Doris worked in the food service department at Northern Illinois University, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member and volunteer for many years at the 586- Moose Lodge in DeKalb.

Her memorial visitation will be on Saturday, October 26th from 10:00-10:30 AM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore, with a service beginning at 10:30 AM with Rev. Kevin Spears, Pastor of the Fellowship Baptist Church of Sycamore officiating.

Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for Doris in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019
