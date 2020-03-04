|
Doris Evelyn Malone
Born: August 9, 1916; in Wayne City, IL
Died: March 2, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Doris Evelyn Malone, 103, of Cortland, Illinois, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
She was born August 9, 1916 in Wayne City, Illinois, the daughter of William R. and Caroline (Johnson) Catron. Doris married Russell Malone on August 22, 1934, at Oregon, Illinois.
Doris was employed by Ideal Industries during WWII and later at Turner Brass for over 20 years.
She is survived by her son, Harold (Sandra) Malone of Cortland; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Claudia Malone of Donna, Texas; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell in 1976; her grandson, Shane and eleven brothers and sisters.
Private interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at the Ohio Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Doris Evelyn Malone Memorial Fund, addressed to the Malone Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020