Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Doris Phillips
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris J. Phillips Obituary
Doris J. Phillips

Born: October 14, 1938; in DeKalb, IL

Died: September 18, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Doris J. Phillips, 80, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center in DeKalb.

She was born October 14, 1938, in DeKalb, the daughter of Loren and Clara (Darling) Harms. Doris married William S. "Stoney" Phillips, Sr. in June 1957 in DeKalb.

Doris was employed by Automatic Electric General for 45 years. She was a member of the First Congregational UCC in DeKalb. Doris loved going to all of her grandkids sporting events and enjoyed feeding animals that visited her yard.

She is survived by her son, William S. (Carla) Phillips, Jr. of Sycamore; her grandchildren, Nicole (Danny) Ziegler, Aaron (fianc Lindsey) Phillips, Matthew Phillips; great-grandchildren, Zach Ziegler, Jordyn Ziegler, OakLynn Phillips; her sisters, Maryann Young, Alice Olson, and twin sister, Donna Bolton; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stoney in 2017; infant brother, Sonny; three sons, Thomas, Jeff, and Larry.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Dennis Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at North Clinton Cemetery in Waterman, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday, September 26 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Doris J. Phillips Memorial Fund, addressed to the Phillips Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now