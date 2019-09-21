|
Doris J. Phillips
Born: October 14, 1938; in DeKalb, IL
Died: September 18, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Doris J. Phillips, 80, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center in DeKalb.
She was born October 14, 1938, in DeKalb, the daughter of Loren and Clara (Darling) Harms. Doris married William S. "Stoney" Phillips, Sr. in June 1957 in DeKalb.
Doris was employed by Automatic Electric General for 45 years. She was a member of the First Congregational UCC in DeKalb. Doris loved going to all of her grandkids sporting events and enjoyed feeding animals that visited her yard.
She is survived by her son, William S. (Carla) Phillips, Jr. of Sycamore; her grandchildren, Nicole (Danny) Ziegler, Aaron (fianc Lindsey) Phillips, Matthew Phillips; great-grandchildren, Zach Ziegler, Jordyn Ziegler, OakLynn Phillips; her sisters, Maryann Young, Alice Olson, and twin sister, Donna Bolton; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stoney in 2017; infant brother, Sonny; three sons, Thomas, Jeff, and Larry.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Dennis Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at North Clinton Cemetery in Waterman, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday, September 26 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Doris J. Phillips Memorial Fund, addressed to the Phillips Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019