Doris M. Pernot
Doris M. Pernot, 93, of Sycamore died June 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, Sycamore, IL.
For info - www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Doris M. Pernot, 93, of Sycamore died June 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, Sycamore, IL.
For info - www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.