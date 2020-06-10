Doris M. Pernot
1927 - 2020
Doris M. Pernot, 93, of Sycamore died June 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, Sycamore, IL.

For info - www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
