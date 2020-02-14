|
|
Doris R. Schultz
Born: June 8, 1934; in Columbus, WI
Died: February 10, 2020; in in Naperville, IL
Doris R. Schultz, 85, of Sycamore died Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice Center in Naperville.
She was born June 8, 1934 in Columbus, WI to Harry and Sabina (Hoops) Graham. She was married to Merlin Schultz for 50 years.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Schultz; her daughter, Melissa Schultz; grandson, Alex and one sister, Sally Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Her burial will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory of Sycamore.
To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020