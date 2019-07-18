Home

Dorlene J. Besett


1933 - 2019
Dorlene J. Besett Obituary
Dorlene J. Besett

Born: June 7,1933; in Hampshire, IL

Died: July 10, 2019; in Henderson, NV

Dorlene J. Besett died July 10, 2019 in Henderson, NV formerly from Genoa IL and Bullhead City, AZ. She was born June 7,1933 in a farmhouse in Hampshire IL to Peter and Gladys Petersen. Dorlene was married to Roland (Bud) Besett on July 17, 1952 who preceded her on Sept 10, 2011. She graduated from Sycamore High School in 1951. After Bud was in the service they farmed in Genoa. She also worked for Automatic Electric and Genoa State Bank. When they retired they traveled in their RV for 5 years before settling in Bullhead City, AZ.

She is survived by daughter Vicky (David) Houtz of Henderson, NV, sons Rick Besett of Bullhead City, AZ and Chris Besett of Austin Texas. She had 2 granddaughters Amy (Jason) Rice and Amanda (Butch) Hunsaker of Henderson, NV. She also had 5 great grandchildren; Ryan and Daniel Rice and Carter, Austin and Isabella Hunsaker of Henderson, NV and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roland, brother Roland Hinz, sisters Helen Tyrrell and Marjorie Wirsing and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, NV alongside her husband.
Published in Daily-Chronicle from July 18 to July 24, 2019
